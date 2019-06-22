Otumoetai College teacher of 24 years Ed Weston has lost his battle with cancer. The impact he had on hundreds of students, colleagues and the wider community was felt in droves as they came together to talk about the incredible man he was. Reporter Caroline Fleming spoke to those closest to him, shining a light on some of their fondest memories of the man he was, and the legacy he leaves behind.

"It is such a beautiful life and a beautiful day."

A simple line like this was how beloved teacher Ed Weston would start his day every morning.

Weston,

