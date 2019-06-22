Otumoetai College teacher of 24 years Ed Weston has lost his battle with cancer. The impact he had on hundreds of students, colleagues and the wider community was felt in droves as they came together to talk about the incredible man he was. Reporter Caroline Fleming spoke to those closest to him, shining a light on some of their fondest memories of the man he was, and the legacy he leaves behind.

"It is such a beautiful life and a beautiful day."

A simple line like this was how beloved teacher Ed Weston would start his day every morning.

Weston, an English teacher at Otumoetai College for 24 years, had been battling Mantle Cell Lymphoma since the beginning of last year.

He was not expected to live past last Christmas.

Regardless of the prognosis, his positive attitude was one that was never tainted.

Devastatingly, he lost his battle to the cancer on Monday.

A budding artist, a top-class teacher and above all else an incredible friend were just some of the ways those who knew Weston would describe him.

Ed Weston and his daughter Alex and wife Jo (right). Photo / Supplied

Daughter Alex Weston said she really missed her father and his "eccentric sense of humour".

Along with the sorrow came an immense feeling of pride.

Alex said her father's passion for teaching impacted so many people throughout his life and had contributed to a "long and successful career".

He faced his illness with "courage and dignity", always with a smile and a positive outlook.

Alex and her mother Jo took comfort in the fact their father and husband lived such a loved, full and happy life, she said.

Ed and his wife Jo Weston. Photo / Supplied

Weston outlived his expected death by just under six months, something he put down to a non-funded cancer drug Ibrutinib after chemotherapy treatment didn't work, he said previously.

The drug cost Weston $90,000 a year and he campaigned for the drug to be Government-funded so that others with the terminal disease could be with their families a little longer.

Former Otumoetai College principal Dave Randell said he and Weston jokingly called themselves "the golden oldies". Following retirement, the two would meet up for coffee every second Thursday with other retired teachers.

Randell described Weston as a true inspiration as although he was suffering from his illness, his positive and vibrant attitude to life was never shaken.

Ed Weston in December. Photo / File

In the men's teaching days, Randell would often ask Weston each day how he was, to which Weston replied: "it is such a beautiful life and a beautiful day".

But it was Weston's passion and drive for his students that made him stand-out as one of Tauranga's most admired educators.

At the beginning of every school year students would rush in and say "I must get into Mr Weston's class", Randell said.

Tauranga's Ed Weston was diagnosed with Mantle Cell Lymphoma in January 2018, this video was taken in December.

And there was a soft spot for the "likable rogues". Weston made it his mission to connect with them and push them to excel, said Randell.

"He bothered to listen to them."

Weston's dedication and kindness was reflected through his efforts to watch his students' rugby matches, and work with students tirelessly to study for tests.

Past students often wrote letters or visited Weston to say "thank you", simply for believing in them, Randell said.

Bolivia Newton, who Weston called "Bolly", said his belief in her as a student completely changed the trajectory of her life.

Student Bolivia Newton with Ed Weston (left) and another teacher, Mr Newton. Photo / Supplied

"He was the only teacher who agreed to write me a reference to get discretionary entrance into law school when no one else would," she said.

Newton was certain his amazing letter was the reason the university took a chance on her.

She said Weston was admired by all his students and "his loss cuts wide and it cuts deep."

Weston's legacy is immortalised in a Facebook page titled Ed Weston - We Love You.

The page was set up for past students and friends to post photos with Weston, organise fundraisers for his treatment and updates on how he was going with his illness.

The news of his death had garnered hundreds emotional responses on the page.

According to many who knew Weston, his favourite quote was "oh captain, my captain" from his favourite film Dead Poets society . The film depicted a passionate teacher who broke through the rigid structure of the practice to reach out and inspire his students.

Ed Weston posing as a sailor for a photoshoot for a friend. Photo / Supplied

Colleague Pip Woodward highlighted how Weston would embody this and remembered him often saying "my philosophy is to spend as much effort as I can to get students to realise their uniqueness and that we, as teachers, do genuinely care about them".

The outpouring of love from other colleagues highlighted Weston as a "trickster", "an artist", "an inspiration" and "a true gentleman".

Otumoetai College principal Russell Gordon said Weston was "just a special, special person" and had a way of making everyone around him feel important and valued.

The news of his death had "sucked the air out of the classrooms" and left staff "rocked and devastated".

A public memorial service for Ed Weston will be held at 2pm on June 28 at Otumoetai College.

An art exhibition of all his wonderful artwork will be held immediately after the service.