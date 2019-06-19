Western Bay of Plenty District Council's proposals for rubbish collection and recycling is extremely expensive for the elderly who generally are more careful with what they dispose of.

Our household of two elderly people put one council paid rubbish bag out on average every three weeks, and we take our recyclables to the recycling depot approximately every two weeks.

The cost to us is: rubbish bags less than $60 and recycling because we have a hybrid car, live about 1km from the depot and combine our recycling run with a trip to the supermarket - costs approximately $52 total, so far $112.

Add to this a green waste cost of $12 per every four weeks for another $156 and our annual total is then $268.

I do not believe the district council can compete against these prices and I cannot see any provisions in their proposals to dispose of my green waste.

I also believe anything councils undertake to implement for the ratepayers is doomed to cost far more than that provided by contractors.

From our point of view, leave the system as it stands.



PJ Burrell

Katikati



Punishing children

With reference to Bill Capamagian's letter (Letters, June 18 ) regarding him believing it acceptable to physically hurt children.

Does Bill find it acceptable to whack, strap or cane (his words) adults?

If it is not acceptable to do this to adults, why does he believe it acceptable to do it to defenceless children.

What age range does he believe is acceptable and why does he believe it suddenly becomes unacceptable outside this range.

My view is simple. It is not acceptable to physically abuse an adult so why would it be acceptable to abuse a child?



Adam Hughes

Matua

