A Northland dairy farmer who makes vape juice in his sleep-out has welcomed a Ministry of Health initiative ahead of proposed legislation regarding e-cigarette products.

Bodie Newman said the Ministry's New Zealand-specific "Vaping Facts" website will help stub out fears around the alternative to smoking tobacco.

The liquid products are seen as a help in New Zealand becoming smokefree by 2025 but Newman, who cooks up his Branded Vapes in the sleepout at his Purua home, said there is still a lot of misinformation about the liquid replacement.

''One of my main concerns before starting this was the lack of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: