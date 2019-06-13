Transport officials are considering adding a tidal flow lane to the two-lane Bayfair flyover.

This week the NZ Transport Agency's Mark Hasley presented the third lane proposal to Tauranga City Council as an option to help alleviate the city's increasing congestion.

The direction of a tidal flow lane can be changed to accommodate peak traffic. On the flyover, it would be northbound in the morning peak to help thin out the hoards of commuters from Pāpāmoa and Mount Maunganui heading towards the CBD.

In the afternoon it would be southbound, as those same commuters headed home.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The lane could be

Related articles:

Pāpāmoa commuters welcome time-savers