Is the text on menus getting smaller, ponders Jodi Byrant.

I saw a meme on social media the other day which read: ''The adult version of head, shoulders, knees and toes is wallet, glasses, keys and phone.''

This led to all kinds of comments being posted, such as "Tie and fly" and "I remember when a friend of mine would make the sign of the cross to check spectacles, testicles, wallet and watch''.

Someone commented they cannot even locate those items when they have them on them and another reckoned kids should be added in there. I can't say I've

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.