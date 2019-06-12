The plan which could result in almost 600 new properties in Springvale has been approved for public consultation.

Plan Change 53 (Springvale Structure Plan) proposes the continued expansion of residential development in the suburb, from Fox Rd down to Fitzherbert Ave and further south to the Titoki wetland.

Whanganui District Council planning manager Hamish Lampp said the plan change looked at opening up 60 hectares of developable land into 400sq m lots.

He told Tuesday's council meeting that ecological, traffic, archaeology and cultural value reports have been completed, along with information gathered from resident information sessions.

The assessments show low

