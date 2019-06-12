I have the utmost respect for Dawn Picken. Her articles make excellent, thought-provoking reading. However, her latest column on physical discipline (Opinion, June 8) is wrong on some counts. I'm afraid she seems to be in the camp that cannot differentiate between discipline and violence.

First, there is absolutely no harm in delivering a controlled, sharp smack to a child to let them know that their behaviour is unacceptable. Lesson learnt; it's over and done with. Delivering the same punishment in anger or out of frustration is wrong. Striking a defenceless child in uncontrolled fury with fists or a weapon

Corporal punishment?

