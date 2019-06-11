The Tauranga Motorcycle Club team will include two father-son combinations as they take aim at a national motocross title in two weeks.

Tauranga will be one of many clubs competing at the Battle of the Clubs motorcross event in Taupō on June 29. Tauranga last won the title in 2015 and, while national glory is up for grabs, the event serves as a fundraiser for the New Zealand team to compete at the Motocross of Nations event.

In the Battle of the Clubs, each club enters a veteran, MX1, MX2 as well as Junior 250cc, 125cc and 85cc riders and

