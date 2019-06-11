The Tauranga Motorcycle Club team will include two father-son combinations as they take aim at a national motocross title in two weeks.

Tauranga will be one of many clubs competing at the Battle of the Clubs motorcross event in Taupō on June 29. Tauranga last won the title in 2015 and, while national glory is up for grabs, the event serves as a fundraiser for the New Zealand team to compete at the Motocross of Nations event.

In the Battle of the Clubs, each club enters a veteran, MX1, MX2 as well as Junior 250cc, 125cc and 85cc riders and on the mini track a 65cc, a 50cc and two trail riders.

Former top international rider Ben Townley, of Tauranga, will be the team's MX1 rider and he says the Battle of the Clubs has become a major event.

Advertisement

"It has become quite a competitive trophy now. We don't have a club-based competition, this is a one-off and it is based on the Motocross of Nations.

"The cool thing about the Tauranga team is it quite a local team, a lot of teams pull in riders from around the country. We have a strong team in contention for a podium."

Ben Townley on the upcoming Battle of the Clubs motocross event.

Townley says the family factor around motocross is significant and he will have his 7-year-old son Jaggar on the Tauranga team in Taupō. Veteran rider Dion Mair and his son Jaxon, 8, are also on the team.

"It will be pretty cool for both of us to be a part of," Townley says.

"[Family] is a huge part of our sport, children really can't do it without support from family."

The Motocross of Nations event will be held in the Netherlands in September where defending champions France will be gunning for a sixth straight title. The format for both events includes senior and three classes.

"[Battle of the Clubs] is an event where we raise funds for the New Zealand team and I have been on that team a number of times and had the opportunity to have a lot of success at the event Motocross of Nations. It is the biggest global event and it is the only event of the year for pros, where you don't earn a dollar. For me that is what makes the event so special. There is so much patriotism.

It has become quite a competitive trophy now. We don't have a club-based competition, this is a one off and it is based on the Motocross of Nations.

"For New Zealand to be there and achieve high standards and to help this sport, [Battle of the Clubs] is pretty important."

The Tauranga team placed third at the Battle of the Clubs last year and team manager Ninka Hall says the team is elected by the committee, and is based on the club competitions.

"The Taupō track is quite a technical track and there will be big classes. It is good competing against other clubs in New Zealand and last year we won the most patriotic trophy."

Hall echoes Townley's thoughts on the team's chances this year.

"I think we have a shot at, we would like to give it a good nudge. We have some really competitive riders in the Bay of Plenty and our club is getting stronger every year."

Tauranga Motorcycle Club team:

Ben Townley (MX1), Jacob Hunt (MX2), Dion Mair (Vets), Dylan Tredinnick (250cc), Tristan Hall (125cc), Connor Hart (85cc), Jaxon Mair (65cc), Jaggar Townley (50cc), Percy Lang (trail 50cc), Cade Hill (trail 7-11 years).