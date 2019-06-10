Team Ritesh Football Whanganui made it two wins for the season for the first time in their three year history of Women's Federation League after hammering Feilding United 5-1 at Timona Park on Sunday.

The side overcame their disappointment of being eliminated from the GR Engineering Federation Cup by Massey University last weekend, to tie with Feilding 1-1 at halftime, then go on a goal-shooting rampage early in the third quarter.

Although confident after previously beating winless Feilding 6-1 in the first round, coach Matt Calvert said the side dealt with playing on the unfamiliar pitch relatively well.

It was

