The Whanganui Collegiate 1st XV is now a real going concern for the rest of the teams in the Central North Island competition after their 26-19 win over St Paul's Collegiate at the school grounds on Wednesday afternoon.

Both teams came into the match with two wins, while Collegiate had played a further game with their narrow away loss to Wesley College.

Powerhouses St Paul's from Hamilton have won the CNI title four times in the past five years, and overall were unbeaten in games against Collegiate with four victories and one draw, 11-11 back in 2017.

In his report,

