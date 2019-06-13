On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Chairman of the council's Public Transport Committee chairman Lyall Thurston said in a written statement the council was not currently looking at cancelling any school services but a review was pending.
"At the last Public Transport Committee meeting the issue of a school service review was mentioned and, while we didn't specify a timeframe for this, it's likely to be at some point in 2020," he said.
"Obviously any review would involve public engagement."
He said council records showed on average the 801b bus transported nine students in the morning and 13 in the afternoon.
St Mary's parent and Ōhauiti resident Shelley Kirk said the first she had heard of the review was through a child who had been told by a bus driver.