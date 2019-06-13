A group of parents is concerned their children's school bus route may be facing the chop.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council has started gathering information for a review of Tauranga's school routes after the messy rollout of the redesigned network in December.

Among routes in the spotlight was the 801b, which runs through Maungatapu and Ōhauiti, carrying St Mary's Catholic School and Tauranga Primary School students.

The council has written to both schools and asked for a count of the number of students who use the route.

The move has some parents worried the route could be at risk,

