Thank you councillor Max Mason (News, May 30) for clearing up the question of who is to blame for the Risk Reserve being millions in overdraft.

Of course, it was the Baby Boomers (scornful snort), who else?

Nothing at all to do with wasteful spending by a series of councils who have methodically worked their way through all the rates monies, all the sinking funds which were established to replace infrastructure.

Max wants an extra 2 per cent added to rates to retire debt. I'm pleased he didn't get it, that will be a problem for the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Observations on teaching

Related articles: