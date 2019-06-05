It has been reported in the news that Karen Hunt will not be seeking re-election to the council this October (News, May 31).

The Friends of the Library would like to pay tribute to Karen for her support of the Friends.

She has been our representative on the council, attended our committee meetings and has taken an interest and provided guidance and encouragement in our activities.

The Friends of the Library was set up with its inaugural meeting in 1991. We are a group of volunteers who support the library, with both extra financial requests and through

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Firearms buyback

Related articles:

Over-priced fast food