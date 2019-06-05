It has been reported in the news that Karen Hunt will not be seeking re-election to the council this October (News, May 31).

The Friends of the Library would like to pay tribute to Karen for her support of the Friends.

She has been our representative on the council, attended our committee meetings and has taken an interest and provided guidance and encouragement in our activities.

The Friends of the Library was set up with its inaugural meeting in 1991. We are a group of volunteers who support the library, with both extra financial requests and through our constitutional requirements.

Advertisement

We are proud to support the library with its more modern innovations and community inclusiveness under the directorship of Jane Gilbert.

With both Karen Hunt and Jane Gilbert retiring, we wish them both well in their new endeavours.

Patricia Moore

Secretary, Friends of the Library



Firearms buyback

Regarding the Government's buyback of firearms (News, April 12)

Without wishing to be a smart alec, could I point out that if the Government forces you to sell your gun to it, the Government isn't buying the gun back, it's confiscating it and giving you compensation?

I mean, if I make you sell me your car, you aren't selling it back to me, are you?



A buyback would be if the gun retailers bought them back. So let's stop with the euphemisms.

The Ardern Government is forcibly confiscating people's legally acquired firearms, offering compensation in return.



GJ Philip

Taupo



Over-priced fast food

The article by Bryan Gould (Opinion, June 3 ) is spot on.

I have long railed against the fast food chains. Here in Rotorua we have far too many of them, the food they sell is, in my view, pure junk and greatly over priced.

It is high time that the Government did something to counter this threat to our health.

I have considerable experience in catering - both in Canada and UK.

Good wholesome food is easy to cook and cheaper than any fast food.

Just a thought - Indian, Chinese, and other similar cuisines outside the restaurant circle, are healthy, nourishing foods.

Learn to prepare them; most are very quick, easy and cheap.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz