Rising rents and living costs in Tauranga are forcing more single people to seek help from charities.

It comes as the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) says demand for hardship grants is increasing across the country, "but more so for individuals without children".

"Single people are really struggling," Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin told the Bay of Plenty Times during a visit to the charity's Parkvale depot.

She said 38 per cent of the 379 food parcels issued last month were for single people.

"They are trying to meet their household costs on their own and they're in deficit