Chris and John Sapwell didn't expect to buy a former brothel when they looked for somewhere in Whangārei to house their new health therapy centre, Mind, Body and Salt.

It has been their dream for more than a year to set up Northland's first ''halogenerator'', a giant salt grinder that produces fine powder which is then dispersed into the air in precise microscopic salt particles and concentration levels, to be breathed in by clients.

More later on the salt powder treatment that nursing lecturer Chris Sapwell says, ''changed my life''.

The Sapwells bought the well-known, two storeyed building in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: