Re the Budget 2019.

Do people really think deeply during and after our Government releases the Budget?

Many people, both sophisticated and unsophisticated, express and almost demand their wants. Of course, the amounts of monies allocated are never enough in their opinion to satisfy their projects.

Two facts stand out to me. Firstly no one ever says thanks for the allocation of funds and secondly it is always these same people who want lower taxes.

Has anyone ever given any thought that any government can only allocate out the monies that come in through taxes?

One can only take out

Concern over high-impact sports

