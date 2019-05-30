It promises to be a festive occasion with a crucial Tasman Tanning Senior game to match it as Counties RFC begins three days of activities for their 50th Jubilee tomorrow evening.

The team formed in 1967 by Parapara and Parihauhau area farmers would formally join the Wanganui Senior Reserve competition as a club the following year, while they would eventually incorporate Kaiwhaiki under their banner.

For the next five decades, Counties, named as such to represent all the country areas north of the Whanganui township, have been a fixture of the second tier of local club rugby – never the flashiest side but always able to give anyone a firm challenge, whether on the road or at their beloved McNab Domain.

Remembering how Wanganui Marist's centennial celebrations in 2017 saw their registered numbers nearly double from 400 to well over 700 at the last minute, Counties jubilee organiser Leroy Matthews was expecting a bit of a late walkup.

Advertisement

"I kind of know it was going to be 300-400 to start, but it will be more.

"We won't turn anyone away.

"There's a few past people flying over, mainly from Australia, and a few from down south."

The celebrations kick off tomorrow evening with a "Mix 'n Mingle" at the Kaiwhaiki Marae at 5.30pm, which will include the special guests – members of the 1968-9 team – presenting the current squad of 25 with their match-day jerseys.

"They'll say, 'you better play for it or I'll take it off you'," Matthews laughed.

"It will be a good moment for the guys that played in the first team and those who play today."

One generation will be watching another as Counties has their 50th Jubilee this weekend at McNab Domain.

Saturday will have around 15 hours of events at the ground, starting from 9am with kids activities, with the headline act being at 2pm as Counties take on Black Bull Liquor Pirates in their last match of the first round of Senior games.

"We've got a golden oldies game before that at 12pm. The old traditional match," said Matthews.

"The older [guests] can come in a bit later, if they want, just for the function.

"You play it by ear – most of them will be tingly before the function."

The after-match festivities, meal and drinks will carry on until midnight.

What follows on Sunday will be a "Whanau Fun Day" from 12-6pm, including a shared barbecue, with a chance for all the travelling guests to have their final chats and farewells before heading out.

"Have a drink, a clean out and a clean up – maybe help out a bit," Matthews said.

A number of guests are bringing archive photos and old club information with them to be included in a planned book which Counties RFC is putting together on their 50-year history.

But there is no question the result on the field, which will be known by around 3.45pm on Saturday, could set the celebrations off properly, as Counties are aiming to sneak into the Top 4 of Senior in order to qualify for the new-look Division 2 of the WRFU club grades.

An innovation this year, rather than have consolation competitions at the end of the season, the Premier and Senior grades are splitting into three separate divisions – with the Top 4 sides in Senior joining the two relegated sides in the Pirates Premiers and Settlers Honey Ngamatapouri in their own hybrid Division 2 grade.

Counties initially struggled out of the gate in 2019, losing their first three games by narrow scores, including the Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield to Taihape, then Kelso Hunterville and Utiku Old Boys respectively.

What wasn't obvious at the time, however, is that Taihape and Utiku were going to be the form teams of the grade, and Counties recovered to rattle off three straight wins over Kaierau away, then Border under lights in Waverley, and crucially Speirs Food Marton at home to all-but end Marton's contention for the Top 4.

Counties then fought out an incredibly tense draw with Marist Celtic at Spriggens Park, before handily defeating Celtic's brethren in the Marist Buffalo's last weekend.

Therefore, Counties have closed up to within two points of Celtic and four points of Hunterville, who are playing each other on Saturday over at the Hunterville Domain.

It is safe to say supporters watching in both Kaiwhaiki and Hunterville will have their cellphones out during the matches to keep track of the progress in the other game, with bonus points or even differential being the possible decider for which team gets that final spot in Division 2.

Although a getting a bonus point victory is essential, Counties have to get the initial four points from a win first, and although the Pirates Seniors have had a rough campaign with only one victory over fellow cellar-dweller Border, nothing should be taken for granted.

With no Premier rugby this weekend, it is possible Pirates may augment their lineup with a sprinkling of talent from their top team.

But that might not be such a bad thing for the home side, who if they want to be competitive in Division 2, will have to face the Pirates Premiers in that grade anyway.