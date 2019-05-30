

Spending one year with a sick baby in the women's shelter is Barbie Scott's reality but her face lit up when she heard she could be pocketing almost $50 extra per week.

The Government announced in yesterday's Budget it will index benefits to the average wage instead of inflation.

This change brings main benefits like the Jobseekers Benefit, Sole Parent Support, and Supported Living Payments into line with the way Superannuation is calculated.

By April 2023 the benefit increase could see up to $46 per week added to the $80 Scott is left with after paying rent.

"It's pretty good, for what I'm left with anyway," Scott said.

"$60 of it goes mainly on Athena [daughter] and the rest goes to me. I don't really budget I just go to the shop and see what I can get."

But she wasn't afraid to admit that money wouldn't be helpful to everyone.

Tiny Deane believes education was the way forward not just money. Photo / File

Tiny Deane from Visions of a Helping Hand, which runs the homeless shelter said the increased benefit would only help those who budgeted properly.

"I think the $46 a week could be great for some of them but others will just abuse it."

He said the Government was chucking money at the problem and this latest investment was like sticking a plaster over a wound.

"The [answer] is education."

Meanwhile, a school leaver's toolkit has been established with $3.5m to give access to programmes that will provide financial literacy skills and key workplace competencies.

One Chance New Zealand's Alan Tane Solomon said the $3.5m boost was a good start but "it really is just a small drop in the ocean".

"They are going to need a whole lot more money than that and they need to start early on in high school."

Alan Tane Solomon and Syretta Clayton from One Chance New Zealand hoped the education sector had a shake-up that would benefit youth in this year's Budget. Photo / Ben Fraser

The Budget also includes new programmes and funding to break the cycles of child poverty and family violence and a $1.1 billion investment to protect vulnerable kids.

Stand Children Services midlands regional manager Toni Hocquard welcomed funding to address child poverty and support for social services.

She said the service had a waitlist of up to 120 for social services and referrals were increasing.

"Input to be able to respond quickly to needs is of enormous benefit ... children in crisis now are having to wait."

Hocquard said she looked forward to more details on where the money would go and how it would be used.

Budget highlight's for social development:

• New programmes and funding to break the cycles of poverty and family violence.

• $1.1 billion investment to protect our most vulnerable kids

• Taking financial pressure off parents by increasing funding to decile 1-7 schools so they don't need to ask for school donations

• $320m to address New Zealand's domestic violence record

• Nearly $200m for vocational training reforms