I was saddened to read of the many deaths in the last few days with overcrowding on Mt Everest.

An easy way to stop this would be to remove all the ladders and ropes and let people climb it like Ed Hillary did. Trouble is, no money then for the Nepalese Government. At $11,000 a head it's easy money.

Alf Hoyle

Lynmore



Where did we go wrong?

We Kiwis have been guilty of worshipping our country. New Zealand has been our idol, our God, our cherished talisman that keeps us safe.

However, the recent shootings have destroyed it, and we mourn the loss of the magic crystal that gave us joy.

Our dreams have been crushed: our complacency gone forever, lost in seventeen short minutes, never to return.

In the wreckage of our multicultural hopes, hopes that are now shown to be false, post-massacre, we must search for the truth about ourselves.

From whence did we spring? Who are our ancestors, and how did they fashion the delightful country we inherited and have now destroyed?

Where did we go wrong?

GJ Philip

Taupo



Getting old?

Is it just me or is the sign coming into Rotorua on State highway 5 boasting about us being NZ's most beautiful city in 2010 getting a bit old?

Alan Forrest

Rotorua

