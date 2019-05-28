It has now been more than two years since a slip caused the partial closure of the Mauao base track, denying full access to those in wheelchairs, pushchairs, and those who have difficulty climbing steep stairs.

I think it's time for Mayor Greg Brownless to front up and explain to the public what the current situation is and why the long delay.

Winter is almost upon us and the associated weather will only further hinder repair works.



Andrew Lattimore

Mount Maunganui



Advertisement

Help our teachers

Ignore teachers' requirements at your peril. Our daughter is one of many who have left New Zealand to teach overseas, having burnt out in the present system.

The main attraction was that she now can "have a life" with her family. Meetings and preparation are timetabled into the school day.

Other factors were a higher salary, no tax, free accommodation and a trip back home for the family annually.

Kids in the United Arab Emirates are brought up to expect consequences for bad behaviour, and there's no necessity before you even start teaching your class, to deal with kids who have personality issues as a result of their mothers having consumed liquor or drugs while the foetus was developing.

She doesn't get too home-sick as there are so many Kiwis and Australians over there also.

If we don't help our teachers, we will continue to lose them. Replacements have to be enthused enough to enter the profession, and that's unlikely.

Lyn & Paul Marston

Welcome Bay

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz