More funding to help alleviate transport woes, support for social issues and getting more Kiwis into homes are at the top of the Budget wish lists of Tauranga and Western Bay leaders.

Tauranga Mayor Greg Brownless said transport was a big issue nationwide and it would be "wonderful" if the city would receive more money towards this.

Brownless acknowledged the "one person in one car" mentality could not continue "but it would be good to access increased funding" to help with roading.

"Especially in a city like this, considering we have a port and the growth we are experiencing."

Tauranga Mayor Greg Brownless says he would like to see greater support for transport and social issues in this year's Budget. Photo / File

Brownless said he would also like to see more Government support for social concerns such as homelessness and drug issues.

"These are things that increases difficulties (for the city) and quite often councils are being asked to look after but, in reality, that's what we pay taxes for."

Western Bay Mayor Garry Webber said transport was an issue that needed attention and investment. However, Tauranga and Western Bay leaders "need to ensure our house is in order" before expecting help from central Government.

"I [would like to see] the homeless and housing issue addressed as best it can be. But I'm mindful we have a significant problem with roading congestion in our area. The first step in that process is for local Government ... to get our story correct so we can go to the next Budget with a comprehensive and evidence-based community approach. I think we would be a bit hopeful for congestion solutions in this Budget."

Webber said he would like to see more developments such as the Ōmokoroa Special Housing Accord, which partnered with KiwiBuild to create 27 homes at a reduced market rate.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council chairman Doug Leeder says transport woes are creating "significant" pressures on the area. Photo / File

"To me, it's about getting more houses on the ground and more assistance with that. And that's an ideal opportunity for central Government to build those houses."

Bay of Plenty Regional Council chairman Doug Leeder said the pressure on transport was "significant" and some financial focus in the Budget would help.

"[The Government] don't want major tarseal roads but there are some significant issues we need to address in Tauranga and we are working through this with SmartGrowth and NZTA."

Leeder said meeting the expectations of Government's water standards was another matter he would like to see some partnership or support with.