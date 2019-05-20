Driving from Auckland on an unpleasant day I thought how responsible all the drivers were even through the gorge.

It was raining or blowing and after Waihi I was unimpressed with NZTA safety work being undertaken with great wired fencing on the side of the road for what purpose I do not know as rarely do drivers drive off the road.

After Athenree turnoff with no passing lanes, the traffic crawled behind a Budget van causing frustration - dangerous drivers travelling slowly without considering others.

Through Katikati it is horrible and a bypass cannot wait till a sensible government is elected.

From Katikati, the traffic conditions are far from perfect, but the Omokoroa turn off is a death trap. How any government can allow this abominable situation is incomprehensible. (Abridged)

Margaret Murray-Benge

Bethlehem



Election is heating up

Democracy is vital.

The mayoral race in Tauranga city is starting to hot up, and get publicity, and that is good. I believe that anyone leading policy and public input for a multimillion-dollar organisation needs three important qualities.

They need proven business acumen, preferably at some stage risking their own capital, and displaying success in this area.

This is important.

The second thing they must do is listen to majority public opinion rather than be driven too much by staff input or minority groups - one law for all.

They must allow accessible public workshops and all meetings open to the public scrutiny, except of course for confidential issues.

I understand Tauranga, to their credit, do this. Councils must be racially neutral with the same input from everyone.

Excellence in other fields, like sports, or even corporate systems, might give a high profile, but do not qualify them to head a multimillion-dollar business, that can impact on so many, and affect their lives so much.

Please think on this, results speak for themselves.

Norm Mayo

Katikati

Tauranga City Council building. Photo / File

Remove barriers

I've just worked out why Tauranga is a nice warm place to ride a bicycle ... it all starts with councillors blowing hot air about expensive ideas to solve a simple problem.

Keep left on Welcome Bay Lane just like before. Just remove the barriers the ones on the road. The other barriers are of course our councillors.

Alan Ryan

Welcome Bay

