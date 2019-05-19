Versatile Wanganui City fell into the same trap as GJ Gardner Homes Wanganui Athletic did two weeks ago, in an identical 5-0 scoreline loss to Palmerston North Marist at Memorial Park on Saturday.

Having another away match in between two bye weeks for Federation League and Cup play, City had to rearrange their shape before kickoff when key centre back Adam Gill withdrew due to work commitments.

Co-coach Anthony Bell said they had the better of the match in the opening ten minutes, and ultimately would put around 20 shots on goal during the game.

However, the tip of the spear was a little blunt and they just could not reach the back of the net, whereas PN Marist live by the mantra that if you shoot, then you shoot to kill, starting with a former Athletic player.

"They caught us on a bit of a break and went 1-0 through Josh [Smith]," said Bell.

"Their next goal, and this was his words, was a 'fluke'. Left foot into the top corner, nothing we could have done."

The score stayed at 2-0 through halftime, with City down a man for ten minutes after Eli Fleming was given a yellow card for dissent.

Later in the second half, Alex Judd-Nuttall received his second yellow card for an automatic red, while Marist banged home another three shots, despite having less chances than City.

"It wasn't a reflection of the game," said Bell of the score.

"I felt like we did dominate large parts of the game. The team that took their chances on the day won.

"We did create a lot, we have to take a positive out of that.

"One day it's going to click and we'll finish those chances."

Bell said City is looking forward to getting some home League games while also facing teams below them on the table.

They will have the bye week before their Federation Cup game away to Hawera on June 3.

In the Horizons Premiership, it was a tough trip to Timona Park for GJ Gardner Homes Wanganui Athletic Reserves, who were hammered 10-3 by Feilding United.