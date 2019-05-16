Kaierau rugby club is back to whole again after the election of their new patron Mark Carroll.

The club's life member Carroll was the sole nominee for the position, by president Geoff Davies, at Wednesday night's meeting, with the consensus that the former Wanganui Rugby Football Union president (2009-10) was very much the next in line for the distinguished position.

Carroll takes over the role from another former WRFU president in Ken McGifford, 85, who died peacefully at home on December 22.

It is an important few weeks for Carroll's Kaiwakas, as Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau head up the Waitotara Valley to face Settler's Honey Ngamatapouri in their penultimate game of Tasman Tanning Premier's first round on Saturday, before meeting the competition's powerhouses in McCarthy's Transport Ruapehu next week.

If Ruapehu have their way, that game will be for the Grand Hotel Challenge Shield, which Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist will be bringing with them to Rochfort Park in the battle of the No1 vs No2 teams.

The sole undefeated team left in Premier, Ruapehu have made a habit of knocking off the nearest contender to their position several times this round – with teams climbing the rankings before they play them.

"She's all challengers. It will be challenges from here on in," said Ruapehu manager Mark Green, referring to the imminent split in the competition to a six-team Division 1 in early June.

As good as they have been, Ruapehu still got a dose of reality last weekend when Waverley Harvesting Border finally woke up and started playing rugby in the second half of their game in Ohakune, closing a 27-3 halftime scoreline to 27-15 by the end.

"We knew they always were [stronger than shown], we just thought our 27 point lead wasn't going to be enough," said Green.

"Border, we knew, came back fighting.

"On the weekend, it will be no different.

"We'll stick to our systems. Unless Marist give us something to change.

"It's gone right through the whole team – the senior guys stepping up."

One of the best matchups was at flanker as Ruapehu's Jamie Hughes and Border's Angus Middleton, now consistent rivals for the prestigious No 7 jumper in the Steelform Wanganui Heartland team, had a solid grappling match right in the middle of the park.

It was symbolic – both men being so key to their sides that whoever has ascendancy gives the overall game advantage to their team.

"Just getting ready for their heading back to Wanganui. They always get at each other," said Green.

"We're lucky to have those guys – Roman [Tutauha], Campbell [Hart], Jamie, to regain [momentum]. They know where we have to strike."

Tutauha, Hart and Hughes have taken the lead this season by virtue of relieving some pressure from their young backs in the pivotal playmaker positions – namely fullback Mitchell Millar and the halves combination of Josh Fifita and Kahl Elers-Green.

That's what makes the matchup with Marist so interesting – of all the eight teams in Premier, these are the two sides who are trusting young talent in key backline spots the most.

Marist gave league convert Haze Reweti a run at first-five in the big win over Black Bull Liquor Pirates and the talented playmaker did not disappoint, while 2018 debutant Ashton Coates covered fullback in concert with eager wingers Luke Foster and Caleb Crosse.

"If there's any growing up they have to do, it's going to be this weekend," said Green of both sets of young men.

"We always know Marist have pace out wide. They've made a lot of changes, so we don't know a lot about some of them."

Marist have managed to take a round game off Ruapehu in each of the last three seasons – both at home and away.

The straw that stirs the drink for Marist's young guns is Peni Nabainivalu, the Wanganui and Buller representative player who is also their backline coach and will fit whatever gap is necessary to try and elevate the guys around him.

He has the ability to have a similar influence on a match as Hart has been delivering in the pack for Ruapehu – leading by example and virtually able to turn the momentum by himself.

Marist vs Ruapehu has become a willing affair in recent seasons and no different is expected in Ohakune on Saturday.

In the other games on Saturday, Border will be looking to get back on track when they host Harvey Round Motors Ratana in Waverley, while Byford Readimix Taihape will want to keep their run of form going when they come to Spriggens Park to meet Pirates.