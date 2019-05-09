As the world rejoiced over the birth of the latest royal baby on Monday, Tauranga had its own little baby boom. Six babies were born in Tauranga Hospital on May 6, the same day as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their much anticipated new baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Bay of Plenty Times reporter Caroline Fleming sat down with four of the thrilled parents.

For months, Ōhauiti couple Georgia and Daniel Clemens have heard constant jokes about having a baby at the same time as the royals.

Now they can say they beat the royals to it - just.

Lincoln Clemens - Linc for short - arrived just after noon on Monday, blissfully unaware he would share his birthday with the Duke and Duchess' little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, born 4.26pm NZT.

Lincoln arrived via a planned C-section that just happened to fall on the same day Archie was born. At 4kg, the Bay lad was bigger than the 3.3kg royal.

Georgia said she only started following the royals when she found out the Duchess was pregnant at the same time as her.

"We definitely won't forget the royal baby's birthday, that's for sure," said Georgia.

Asked what they thought of Prince Harry and Meghan's surprising choice of baby name, Georgia said it was "cute but not very traditional".

Daniel said he hoped the royal baby would have ginger hair like Harry to mirror Archie Andrews from the Archie comic books.

The couple also have a 2-year-old daughter, Harper, who Daniel said was getting sick of everyone gushing over her new little brother and not her.

Lincoln was one of six babies born in Tauranga Hospital on May 6.

Across the hall, Anelise Nune-da-Silva and Christian Silva were thrilled to have brought their "own little prince" - Lucca Carlos - into the world.

They thought it was hilarious it happened on the same day as the Duke and Duchess.

The couple, originally from Brazil, own Mount cafe Ours and said loads of customers had predicted it.

Mum and dad Anelise Nunes-da-Silva and Christian Silva with their little boys, Thomas, 2, and baby Lucca. Photo / Andrew Warner

When asked if they had seen the Duke and Duchess' baby reveal, they said they had not had a spare moment between "feeding and changing".

Lucca Carlos has an excited big brother Thomas Osario, who was eagerly practising his little brother's new name when the Bay of Plenty Times dropped in.

Hospital spokeswoman Diana Marriot said six babies in a day was normal for this time of year, but it was always fluctuating.

