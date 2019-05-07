The famous three-tier ice creams from Eastside Dairy will no longer be scooped by owner Peter Clarke as he settles into retirement.

The ex-policeman, who spent 17 years on the beat, bought the dairy in 1996 with the desire to run his own business.

It's a business that become known for the large array of pick-and-mix lollies, giant scooped ice creams and cronut cones filled with soft-serve ice cream.

Thirty-three years later Clarke has finally decided to sell, passing the keys over on June 1 to a young man from Palmerston North.

Advertisement

Clarke says he will miss the people the most.

"A lot of people say I'm an institution or a figurehead but eventually I've got to go," he says.

Although there have been a few changes over the years, with his wife Margaret, an enrolled nurse, working and cleaning in the store in the early days, Clarke says they have had very loyal staff.

"We have seen a lot of juniors grow up and have children of their own and some of our senior staff have been with us for up to 16 years," he says.

Dairy owner Peter Clarke from Eastside Dairy is retiring and selling up.

Clarke has enjoyed coming to work every day to interact with the different customers of all ages.

But now it is time for him and his wife to take some time out to spend with their children and grandchildren in New Zealand and England, he says.

A keen rugby referee and bowls player, Clarke intends to spend a bit more time doing both while his wife plans to enjoy some time walking the dog and volunteering at Age Concern.

The couple have taken the step to downsize their life even more by selling their home of 35 years.

Peter Clarke will continue to help at the Eastside Dairy on some weekday mornings to smooth the transition to its new owners. Photo / Bevan Conley

With the new transitions, Clarke will continue to help out the new dairy owners some weekday mornings or when needed, to help them find their way.

He says even with his departure, the large array of lollies and ice cream will be staying -along with his gratitude.

"We would like to thank all the customers and the staff over all the years that have made our life good," he says.