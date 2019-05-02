Readers express frustration at the apparent lack of action on solving Tauranga's traffic problems.

Traffic issues

While it is very obvious, in my view, there is no money (and no interest ) by the current Government in assisting solve our city's roading problems,

The mayor and councillors do have some control over allowing further congestion.

I refer to the Tauriko West proposed development.



The council control the issuance of building permits and thus should withhold these until all interconnecting roading feeding in and out of the proposed development (SH 29 & Intersections up the Kaimai, Cambridge Road, The Crossing, Barkes Corner) is completed.

In this way, the developer(s) would then be forced to assist council lobby Government to come to the party for NZTA roading costs.

If Government are true to their policies of more housing, improving road safety, increasing productivity etc, then they should act accordingly.



Leigh Neilson

Tauranga 3171

Advertisement

Gridlock debacle

I find it hard to believe that the council's actual goal is to reduce city gridlock as reported, (News, May 1) as they appear to be undertaking the opposite.

Just look at recent roading examples being the so-called Greerton upgrade, and more recently the Cambridge and Waihi Road roundabout upgrade, both of which, I believe, have failed dismally to achieve what they wanted to achieve - increasing vehicle flow.

Worse still, after the Greerton debacle it appears that the so-called Tauranga City Council roading experts learnt absolutely nothing and achieved the same result at the Cambridge Road Waihi Rd resulting in just more roading gridlock.

Unless we learn from past experiences, we will only repeat the same mistakes into the future but unless there are changes at council I believe that nothing will change.

Mike Baker

Bethlehem

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz