A fun, loving cheeky clown, the proudest father and a lover of big machinery were just some the ways Maungatapu crash victim Stephen Fifield's family described him.

The 51-year-old Mount Maunganui man died on Saturday night when his ute crashed through the railing on the side of the Maungatapu bridge.

Stephen, who was known as Steve, was a man who was full of cheek and could light up a whole room with his quick-witted sense of humour, said his brother Paul Fifield.

A carpenter/builder by trade, Steve loved all things machinery and in the words of his brother, "the bigger, the better".

Paul laughed as he told the tale of how Steve could spend all night and day just driving a hay baler around at 5km/hr with his music blasting as he just loved it so much.

Around the Bayfair estate community, Steve was known as the handyman, who was full of banter.

Any odd jobs that needed doing around the community, Steve would put his hand up and was well-loved by his neighbours.

Even his local supermarket had a soft spot for the way Steve would come in and banter with the workers, he knew every one of them by name and they all knew who he was.

His partner Robyn Levers said this Easter the supermarket gave him some bunny ears as a payback for all the "stick" he gave them, so in true Steve-style, he proudly wore them around the shop and all the way home.

Robyn and Steve met at a club in Matamata almost 20 years ago, with their first date being a climb up the Mount.

She said he always kept her entertained with his cheek and laughter.

However, Steve's pride and joy were his triplet girls, Stacey, Laura and Jessica.

A loving and witty father, Robyn and Stacey laughed at how every time he'd introduce his girls, he would love to joke: "they didn't get my good looks because I've still got them", regardless of the fact that the girls were gorgeous.

The pair shared a fond memory of singing Hey Jude by the Beatles at the top of their lungs while driving in the car with Steve.

Steve with his three daughters Jessica (left), Laura and Stacey. Photo / Supplied.

His most precious thing in life was his family.

However, he held a special place in his heart for the Matamata Volunteer Fire Brigade, where he served for almost 20 years.

Paul said Steve was desperate to get out of school and ended up joining the brigade at 17 years old.

Steve even lived at the station for a stage and "kept the bar ticking over", said Paul through a chuckle.

Matamata Volunteer Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer Kevin Curtis said Steve was just "a good, young Kiwi bloke".

He had a heart of gold and just wanted to support the community and give back, he said.

Curtis said he always had a good yarn and his death had left the whole brigade in shock.

"He will forever be a part of our brigade".

Steve had both his 21st and 50th birthday celebrations at the fire station.

Steve was also survived by his parents, who were devastated at the loss.

In Steve's spare time, he loved a Waikato beer, sharing jokes on social media and watching trucking videos.

Steve's funeral will be held this Thursday at Pyes Pa Legacy Funerals in Tauranga at 2pm.

As Steve would have said "you can't eat or drink flowers", so instead any donations were welcomed for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and the Matamata Volunteer Fire Brigade.