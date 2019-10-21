In the midst of worry about climate change, marine plastic and wildlife extinctions, Australian director Damon Gameau has made a film about a better future.

Called 2040, it will be shown in the auditorium at Whanganui Collegiate School at 6.30pm on Thursday, October 24, as a fundraiser for Whanganui social enterprise hub Thrive.

In the film, Gameau travels the world and documents known technologies and practices that can reduce dependence on carbon and lift people out of poverty. It's a "glass half-full" response to environmental crisis, Thrive programme director Nicola Patrick said.

She's hoping it will excite people about the possibilities and energise them to be part of the change.

Tickets to the film cost $20 and the evening will include refreshments. It will end at about 9pm, after a brief informal audience discussion.

Tickets can be bought through the Thrive Facebook page, or by emailing or phoning Patrick at nicola@nicolapatrick.com or 027 871 6459.