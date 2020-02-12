

Whangārei's central post office is on the move to a new location in the city.

NZ Post is currently based in Rathbone St, sharing a building with Kiwi Bank, but will relocate to the local branch of Paper Plus, on Cameron St, and operate from there from March 18.

Paper Plus Whangārei will continue to handle postal, courier and bill payments.

Nationally, NZ Post has been moving into other businesses including bookstores and pharmacies and has 940 outlets around the country.

An NZ Post spokesperson would not comment on how many jobs would be affected by the move.

Previously, New Zealand Post head of retail Mark Yagmich has said working with local businesses was more financially sustainable for NZ Post, with the decline of mail and growth in parcel services.

He said the businesses benefited as they enjoy additional income both from transacting postal services and by having more customers coming through their doors to pick up their parcel or send a postcard.

Paper Plus staff will receive extensive training, and will be provided with the relevant equipment to enable them to deliver the services.

Owner Barry Wienand welcomed the opportunity to diversify his business, which he said was necessary to survive in the current economic climate.

There would be slight alterations to the shop to incorporate the counters for the NZ Post section.

"This will be a good challenge, and we are up for the challenge," Wienand said.

The diversification would also mean more staff would be hired by Paper Plus.

Paper Plus owner Barry Wienand is taking up the challenge of operating NZ Post out of his central city business. Photo / John Stone

"We want to provide the public with an efficient service."

Post boxes would remain in their current location at the Kiwi Bank site.

NZ Post customers spoken to outside the Rathbone St site were surprised about the move and their first concern was being able to get parking at the new site.

Kara Cunis. Photo / John Stone

Kara Cunis said it was a big move but NZ Post had been making the move for some time across the country.

"It will be a bit of a hassle with the post boxes in one place and the other services up the street. At least it is central but parking could be an issue."

Kirsty Higgins. Photo / John Stne

Kirsty Higgins, from Matapouri, said parking was an issue with the Paper Plus site, especially for the elderly.

Whangārei's Keen Cross uses the NZ Post services and reckons a central location is most important. Photo / John Stone

Whangārei man Keen Cross used NZ Post to pay for his motorbike registration and said it really didn't affect him.

For more information, check out www.nzpost.co.nz/tools/postshop-kiwibank-locator.