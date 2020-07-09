Heavy industrial companies around Whareroa Marae say they are open to discussions about a managed retreat.

The marae community, along with Mount Maunganui supporters, have told local and regional councils they want heavy industry to move out of the suburb due to concerns about poor air quality and pollution.

On Wednesday, they hammered the message home to a visiting contingent of Ministry of Environment officials, giving them a 10-year deadline to make it happen.

Whareroa Marae environment spokesman Joel Ngātuere called on the Government to take action for the sake of residents' health and wellbeing. Photo / George Novak

At the meeting, marae environment spokesman Joel Ngātuere called on the Government to take action for the sake of residents' health and wellbeing.

As well as the managed retreat, he wanted an immediate pause on all consents that were in the process or were about to be applied for, whether renewals or new.

A spokeswoman for Ballance Agri-Nutrients, which residents of Whareroa say is no further than 100m away from the marae's kaumatua flats, told the Bay of Plenty Times the company was always open to sharing ideas.

It would welcome being part of a conversation around the long-term opportunities for businesses like Ballance in the Bay of Plenty.

"Obviously there are a number of complex factors to consider when it comes to relocating any organisation, including the impact on local people who are employed by these businesses, the need to identify a suitable place to relocate to, along with the cost of that relocation.

"Our proximity to the Port of Tauranga and transport hubs is an important part of our business."

Ballance Agri-Nutrients is one heavy industry that is located close to Whareroa Marae. Photo / File

As one of New Zealand's largest co-operatives, ensuring the organisation had healthy and safe workplaces was important to the shareholders and communities, the spokeswoman said.

"We continue to operate well below our consented levels and to invest in our site to improve our operations.

"We are always happy to engage with local authorities, residents, and neighbouring business on any questions or concerns they may have."

Heavy industry has been building up around the marae, of Ngāi Te Rangi hapū Ngāti Kuku and Ngāi Tukairangi, for decades.

Kaumatua flats which view the back of Ballance Agri-Nutrients. Photo / File

In the same area is a housing village with a population of around 80, as well as a kohanga reo and offices.

The air above the industrial zone and marae were designated a polluted airshed in 2019 and in March public health authorities called for immediate action on Mount Maunganui's air pollution problem, presenting evidence it was harming people's health.

At the meeting on Wednesday, Whareroa Marae chairman Manea Ngātai said he had health problems he believed were from pollutants in the air.

"But the big issue here, it's too late for me but I want to make sure before I go up there [heaven] is that our mokopunas that live down here are well looked after, breathing fresh air."

Whareroa Marae chairman Manea Ngātai at the meeting on Wednesday. Photo / George Novak

Another of the marae's industrial neighbours is Lawter NZ.

Site manager Ashley Hart said Whareroa Marae was an important neighbour to the company and he respected their rights to share concerns and views.

"We will closely watch the progress on the plan they have put forward and we remain engaged with and open to, all discussions.

"However, it is not our place to comment at this point on what the future might entail."

Heavy industry has closed in on Whareroa Marae which is located at the end of Totara St on Taiaho Pl. Photo / File

Lawter NZ has operated from Totara St for nearly 40 years. The business extracts natural chemicals from pine trees and converts them into products used primarily in the adhesives and aroma industries.

Hart said the company had been sharing how the site worked and what products were made with Whareroa Marae representatives while also listening to their concerns.

"We are committed to environmentally sound and safe practices and work closely with the local authorities, such as the local councils, and our neighbours, to ensure we are doing this."

Last month, the joint council-iwi committee, the Tauranga Moana Advisory Group, passed a resolution recommending the Bay of Plenty Regional, Tauranga City and Western Bay of Plenty District councils work with Whareroa to urgently develop an action plan and commission an "independent, comprehensive report to investigate the potential for instigating a managed retreat of pollutant industries from the Totara St site south of Hewletts Rd".