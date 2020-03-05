The scenic setting of Virginia Lake's punchbowl will host Whanganui River City Big Band's first concert of the year.

The 18-piece band, featuring three vocalists and acclaimed guitarist Freddy Loveridge, will perform classic songs such Toto's Africa and Eye of the Tiger by Survivor as well as many others from across the musical landscape.

The concert kicks off at 2pm on Saturday, March 7, and trombonist John Newton is keen to see as many people there as possible.

"The council have provided a great sound system and engineer for the day, so all 18 of us will be sounding better than ever. Grab a blanket and a drink and come on down."

Advertisement

The performance will be broken into two 40-minute sets, with a 20-minute interval in between.

"We've got all bases covered," says Newton. "There'll be some gritty rock, bluesy stuff, jazz and older pop tunes."

For more information, go to https://www.whanganui.govt.nz/Your-Council/News-Events/Events/Jazz-at-the-Punchbowl