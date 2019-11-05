No one can deny the road toll in the Bay of Plenty is too high and that it is is having a devastating effect on families and loved ones.

Everyone who gets behind the wheel has the responsibility to drive safely, drive to the conditions and know the roads.

I am one of the fortunate ones who escaped being a road toll statistic and only had to spend three weeks in hospital in traction with a dislocated hip after my best friend drove too fast and failed to take a corner at the correct speed.

At the time we were in our early 20s and thought it would be a fantastic idea to re-visit an old, twisty gravel road in our hometown that was notorious for young hoons to show off their race car driving skills on.

It was a reckless, bad idea. And when I was being driven to the hospital in the ambulance all banged up and I looked back at the disappearing firefighters and police who were still at the scene I felt ashamed.

I felt further shame when those cops knocked on my parents' door at 2am to tell them of my accident.

I can only imagine my dad's horror when he first opened that door to the boys in blue. But my mum and dad were one of the lucky ones. I was still alive. Many door knocks don't end that way.

Yesterday this newspaper reported the Bay of Plenty district had the highest road toll in New Zealand so far this year. A total of at least 63 people have lost their lives - 12 more than the same time last year.

But the sheer loss and grief behind those numbers is something every driver needs to think about when they get in their vehicle.

We should not be relying on the police to lower the shocking statistics.

It is up to you and me.