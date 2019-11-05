No one can deny the road toll in the Bay of Plenty is too high and that it is is having a devastating effect on families and loved ones.

Everyone who gets behind the wheel has the responsibility to drive safely, drive to the conditions and know the roads.

Read more: SH36 crash raises Bay of Plenty road toll to 63 - 12 more than last year

I am one of the fortunate ones who escaped being a road toll statistic and only had to spend three weeks in hospital in traction with a dislocated hip after my best friend

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.