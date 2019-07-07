FROM THE MAYOR'S DESK

When looking at the range of events I had the pleasure of attending recently, I am struck by the wonderful diversity within our community. In the space of three days, I was present at events that spanned the charitable, cultural and spiritual wellbeing aspects of our society, meeting people of all ages, beliefs and backgrounds.

Within one weekend, I helped plant 51 large native trees at Otuihau/Whangārei Falls in memory of the Christchurch shootings, an initiative of local students from the Child Flight Charitable Trust.

We celebrated the amalgamation and renaming of three Presbyterian churches, creating Hope Whangārei - one

