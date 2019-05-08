The return of the stars Puanga and Matariki to the morning sky signals Aotearoa New Year. Whanganui Regional Museum is offering the chance to experience a virtual journey to discover more about the stars of Puanga and Matariki. Visitors can sit back in an inflatable Stardome while thousands of stars shine in a simulation of the night sky. Sessions will be held May 13-18. The stars can also be viewed from the Ward Observatory on Friday evenings. See details below.

THURSDAY

River City Artists

From beginners to established artists

When: 9.30am-4pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.

Victoria University

Undergraduate Information Evening

When: 6pm-8pm

Where: Whanganui War Memorial Centre, Queen's Park, Watt St

Details: Free information evening to learn about study options, scholarships and enrolment as well as what to expect in your first year. Hear from academics in a variety of subject areas.

Thoughtful Thursday

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Crossing Rachmaninoff - the story of pianist Flavio Villani and his preparation of Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 for his first ever performance with an orchestra. $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

Meditation

When: 6pm-7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay

Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.

FRIDAY

My Name Is Moana

When: 7.30pm

Where: Royal Whanganui Opera House

Details: An intimate 90-minute tribute to the Ocean led by singer and songwriter Moana Maniapoto. Tickets $25 adult, $20 senior/students. Book at opera house or online at seatadvisor.com

Stargazing

When: At sundown (clear sky permitting)

Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St

Details: Entry is by donation (suggested charge $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.

World Peace with Billy TK Snr

When: 7pm

Where: Whanganui Musicians' Club, 65 Drews Ave

Details: Fundraiser for Christchurch. Featuring the Conrays - sweet soul music. Cost $20 non-members, $15 members. Contact Clare Gibney on 021 0227 9729 for further information.

SATURDAY

River Traders' Market

When: 8.30am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Walking Tours

When: By appointment

Where: Whanganui i-Site.

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.

Pilgrimage

When: 7pm

Where: Hiruharama, Jerusalem

Details: Poetry with Chris Gallavin accompanied by Paul Turner on bagpipes and fiddle. Tickets $30 (cash at the door). Supper provided. All proceeds to the Guyton Trust and the Convent Trust. Accommodation available. Transport by arrangement Ph 021 238 8349.

Bill Hickman - Crossbones Tour

When: 8pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Nice lads, a bit noisy, left a trail of broken hearts and beer bottles. $20 at the door.

SUNDAY

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Mable the Tram

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay

Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.

Mothers Day High Tea

When: 2pm-4pm

Where: Grand Hotel, St Hill St

Details: Whanganui Cancer Society presents a sumptuous Mother's Day spread. $25 per person. Limited bookings available Ph 06 348 7402.

MONDAY

Puanga - Celebrating Aotearoa New Year

When: 3.30-4.30 pm and 5pm-6pm

Where: Whanganui Regional Museum education room. Entry at Davis Theatre door, Watt St

Details: The inflatable Stardome provides a virtual journey to discover more about the stars of Puanga, Matariki and Aotearoa New Year. Cost: $2 per person, bookings essential. Ph 06 349 1110. See more at wrm.org.nz

Whanganui Film Society

When: 7pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: The Young Karl Marx - An engrossing, classically conceived biopic about how Karl Marx, as a struggling family man, and Friedrich Engels, the son of a wealthy industrialist, came to create The Communist Manifesto. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz

Grassroots Singers

When: 6.30pm

Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach

Details: We welcome new (and current) singers. Ph Mary Ann 06 343 9981.

TUESDAY

Slimmers Support Group

Lose weight and keep it off.

When: 5pm.

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire 06 347 1613.