The return of the stars Puanga and Matariki to the morning sky signals Aotearoa New Year. Whanganui Regional Museum is offering the chance to experience a virtual journey to discover more about the stars of Puanga and Matariki. Visitors can sit back in an inflatable Stardome while thousands of stars shine in a simulation of the night sky. Sessions will be held May 13-18. The stars can also be viewed from the Ward Observatory on Friday evenings. See details below.
THURSDAY
River City Artists
From beginners to established artists
When: 9.30am-4pm
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.
Victoria University
Undergraduate Information Evening
When: 6pm-8pm
Where: Whanganui War Memorial Centre, Queen's Park, Watt St
Details: Free information evening to learn about study options, scholarships and enrolment as well as what to expect in your first year. Hear from academics in a variety of subject areas.
Thoughtful Thursday
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Crossing Rachmaninoff - the story of pianist Flavio Villani and his preparation of Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 for his first ever performance with an orchestra. $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
Meditation
When: 6pm-7.30pm
Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay
Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.
FRIDAY
My Name Is Moana
When: 7.30pm
Where: Royal Whanganui Opera House
Details: An intimate 90-minute tribute to the Ocean led by singer and songwriter Moana Maniapoto. Tickets $25 adult, $20 senior/students. Book at opera house or online at seatadvisor.com
Stargazing
When: At sundown (clear sky permitting)
Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St
Details: Entry is by donation (suggested charge $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.
World Peace with Billy TK Snr
When: 7pm
Where: Whanganui Musicians' Club, 65 Drews Ave
Details: Fundraiser for Christchurch. Featuring the Conrays - sweet soul music. Cost $20 non-members, $15 members. Contact Clare Gibney on 021 0227 9729 for further information.
SATURDAY
River Traders' Market
When: 8.30am-1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Walking Tours
When: By appointment
Where: Whanganui i-Site.
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.
Pilgrimage
When: 7pm
Where: Hiruharama, Jerusalem
Details: Poetry with Chris Gallavin accompanied by Paul Turner on bagpipes and fiddle. Tickets $30 (cash at the door). Supper provided. All proceeds to the Guyton Trust and the Convent Trust. Accommodation available. Transport by arrangement Ph 021 238 8349.
Bill Hickman - Crossbones Tour
When: 8pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Nice lads, a bit noisy, left a trail of broken hearts and beer bottles. $20 at the door.
SUNDAY
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Mable the Tram
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay
Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.
Mothers Day High Tea
When: 2pm-4pm
Where: Grand Hotel, St Hill St
Details: Whanganui Cancer Society presents a sumptuous Mother's Day spread. $25 per person. Limited bookings available Ph 06 348 7402.
MONDAY
Puanga - Celebrating Aotearoa New Year
When: 3.30-4.30 pm and 5pm-6pm
Where: Whanganui Regional Museum education room. Entry at Davis Theatre door, Watt St
Details: The inflatable Stardome provides a virtual journey to discover more about the stars of Puanga, Matariki and Aotearoa New Year. Cost: $2 per person, bookings essential. Ph 06 349 1110. See more at wrm.org.nz
Whanganui Film Society
When: 7pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: The Young Karl Marx - An engrossing, classically conceived biopic about how Karl Marx, as a struggling family man, and Friedrich Engels, the son of a wealthy industrialist, came to create The Communist Manifesto. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz
Grassroots Singers
When: 6.30pm
Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach
Details: We welcome new (and current) singers. Ph Mary Ann 06 343 9981.
TUESDAY
Slimmers Support Group
Lose weight and keep it off.
When: 5pm.
Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire 06 347 1613.
If you have an item for this free column, email news@whanganuichronicle.co.nz with the details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, May 16 to Wednesday, May 22, is noon on Tuesday, May 14.