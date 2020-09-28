A farm worker has died after going for a ride on a quad bike on a remote farm in Central Hawke's Bay.

A police spokeswoman said the man was reported missing from a farm in the district about 1pm on Monday, after not returning from regular farm work.

A rescue operation was launched in the area, and the man was found dead soon after.

WorkSafe has been notified and the death has been referred to the Coroner, the spokeswoman said.

It's the second farm death in Hawke's Bay in as many weeks.

On September 17 a tractor was involved in a farm accident that killed one person near Maraekakaho.

Police have yet to officially release the name of the person killed. WorkSafe is investigating.

Federated Farmers president Jim Galloway said at the time it was a "timely but extremely sad reminder" of the dangers on working farms.

"Farms have thousands of moving parts, making them an unpredictable place," he said.

"Staying safe is an absolute priority for all rural people, and we are just so sad at the tragic loss this family and all involved are suffering."

