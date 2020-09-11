Hohepa Hawke's Bay has opened two new purpose-built children's homes, with the interior layout designed to reduce sensory overload and aid social interaction.

The homes cost $1.4 million to build with the money raised with the aid of trusts and private donations.

Hohepa is a disability service provider, catering for special needs children, and adults with an intellectual disability, and the two homes were the first of many developments aimed at holistic support.

The homes Tobias and Whetu, located on Fryer Rd, Poraiti, Napier, were officially opened by Children's Minister Tracey Martin and Napier MP Stuart Nash on Thursday.

Oranga Tamariki and Ministry of Health help with supporting day-to-day operations, and Hohepa raises funds through trusts and private donations for capital projects.

Martin said the purpose-built houses were a "wonderful resource" for all of the young people Hohepa cared for.

"A few of the children who live in the homes are in Oranga Tamariki care and as minister I appreciate that connection," Martin said.

"But what Hohepa does is offer community to special young people and their families, and that's something all New Zealand can value.

"It was a privilege to be part of the official opening."

Stephen Evans, Hohepa school principal serenades the crowd with his guitar as Natalia Maihi and Ryan Giddy observe at the official opening of Hohepa's two new homes. Photo / Paul Taylor

Santiago De Marco, general manager, said the housing design could have a dramatic effect on those with intellectual disabilities.

"We want the best family and spectrum-friendly living environments that have specific therapeutic qualities," he said.

"Tobias and Whetu are both purpose-built homes catering to the unique needs of children aged between 11 and 17, and together cater for eight children. They support a unique living environment, which means both homes can offer individualised support.

"The children's houses have in-built safety and environmentally sustainable design features. These include a focus on energy efficiency through building materials, solar panels, and under-floor heating.

"People on the spectrum are often unable to process moderate levels of light, noise, colour, smells, and textures. Such things as striped wallpaper or the noise of a refrigerator, or the flicker of a fluorescent lamp can, in themselves, become distressing in certain circumstances.

"House design focuses on clear and simple layout to make the home environment predictable and understandable. We seek to create a sense of clarity and order in the home through design to achieve a calming place to live."

De Marco said Hohepa was hoping to raise $10.5m to relocate people who they supported in Clive.

"We have already started work on three units for a total of eight people in Taradale," he said.

Hohepa maintains level 1 Ministry of Social Development social services accreditation for all services, including residential services.

All children and young people have their own room in a home which they are free to personalise. Homes are spread across the community farm sites and others are located in the Napier community to cater for differing needs.