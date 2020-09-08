It's more than three years behind schedule, and more than $200,000 above budget, now the Hemo gorge sculpture finally has a likely installation date.

The 12 m high 3-D printed sculpture - named Te Ahi Tupua - was originally due to be installed in July 2017, and in March last year, council documents revealed the cost of installing and creating the sculpture had risen to $743,029, an estimated $204,361 overspend.

Kilwell Fibretube chief executive Craig Wilson said the installation of the structure was set down for Sunday this week but would be dependent on three main factors: helicopter availability, traffic approvals and management, and the weather.

"All three things that continually change."

Advertisement

The installation of the sculpture was due to take place last Sunday but those plans were abandoned as it was, in part, "a bit windy", Wilson said.

"There's still a bit on the go. We're still trying to get the ducks in a row."

Beck Helicopters managing director Alan Beck said the company would no longer be transporting the sculpture as it was "too heavy".

Council documents released to the Rotorua Daily Post stated that in November 2018, the sculpture was estimated to weigh about 3450 kilograms in total and would be transported in two parts.

Rotorua Lakes Council operations manager Jocelyn Mikaere said the transportation method had not changed, just the company undertaking it.

Hemo Sculpture still under construction at Kilwell on Te Ngae Road. Photo / File

"Kahu NZ has been engaged to carry out the transport part of the install. The change was to ensure the helicopter could comfortably manage the size and shape of the sculpture.

"Once the sculpture gets to the carpark at Te Puia, the helicopter will set it down and a crane will lower it into place within the roundabout."

Asked what the impact would be to the cost of the transfer and installation of the sculpture, Mikaere said Kilwell Fibretube was "responsible for the installation of Te Ahi Tupua including costs".

Advertisement

Wilson confirmed the costs were incorporated as part of a contract with the council.

Kahu NZ and NZTA have been approached for comment.