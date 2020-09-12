Tracey Bourke thought she had a hernia characterised by abdominal pain.

As it turned out, she had stage three ovarian cancer.

Her diagnosis, in November last year, was just by chance.

"Looking back now I

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Each of the five gynaecological cancers has their own signs and symptoms, but the main things to note include