New Zealand First MP Fletcher Tabuteau is the party's candidate for the Rotorua electorate.

While in office he has served as the Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development, Foreign Affairs, and Disarmament and Arms Control.

In this Local Focus video, Tabuteau talks about growing up in Rotorua and his hopes for managing the region out of the economic hardship it currently faces following Covid-19.

When subjected to the pop culture quiz he reveals to his own surprise that he'd prefer Kanye over Jay-Z.

