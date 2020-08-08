Two Napier Lotto players came within one number of a huge windfall, but they've got plenty of cause to celebrate anyway.

While Powerball's $38 million prize wasn't struck, seven players around the country each won $142,857 in Lotto First Division.

The Napier winning tickets were sold at Tamatea Pak N'Save and Paper Plus Taradale.

The other winning tickets were sold in Auckland, Cambridge, Johnsonville, Waimakariri and Christchurch.

The winning numbers were 11, 23, 28, 4, 16 and 7, bonus ball 36 and Powerball 5.

Powerball has rolled over to Wednesday where the jackpot will be $43 million.

If the jackpot is won by a single player on Wednesday, they'll be taking home the second largest prize ever won in Lotto New Zealand's history, Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ said.

"If it's won on Wednesday, we know so many people will benefit from this prize. Winners always tell us of the amazing things they plan to do for family, friends and charities close to their hearts. It's going to make such a difference in their community," she said.