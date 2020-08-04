A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after being hit by a car outside a Hastings school.

Police, and two ambulances were called about 2pm on Tuesday to the crash outside Hastings Intermediate on Hastings St South.

A St John spokeswoman said the pedestrian, believed to be a woman, was taken in an ambulance to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a moderate condition.

Hastings Intermediate principal Lesley Smith said the pedestrian was an adult and not related to the school in any way.