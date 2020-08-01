One person has died following a crash on Wikaraka St, Ngongotahā, earlier today which involved a motorbike.

The road would remain closed while the Serious Crash Unit worked at the scene, police said in a statement.

Diversions are in place.

Motorists have been advised to follow the directions of emergency services and to avoid the area if possible.

Police were called about 11.30am.

A St John spokeswoman told the Rotorua Daily Post they were called at 11.26am and one ambulance was sent to the crash scene.

Fire and emergency services northern shift manager Carrin Larkin said one crew was at the crash site.