A motorcycle crash that ended a police pursuit in Rotorua has been captured by security cameras.

A police media spokeswoman said a person fled police and a chase began at 2.57pm.

The motorcycle crashed a couple minutes later.

Footage from a business on Tarewa Rd shows a motorcycle skid across the road before stopping on the other side of the road.

It narrowly misses a car turning off State Highway 30A, which stopped at the intersection.

A police vehicle then pulls up next to the person.

The police spokeswoman said the motorcylist was not injured.

A person was taken into custody at 2.59pm.