A motorcycle crash that ended a police pursuit in Rotorua has been captured by security cameras.

A police media spokeswoman said a person fled police and a chase began at 2.57pm.

The motorcycle crashed a couple minutes later.

Footage from a business on Tarewa Rd shows a motorcycle skid across the road before stopping on the other side of the road.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play

Never auto play

It narrowly misses a car turning off State Highway 30A, which stopped at the intersection.

A police vehicle then pulls up next to the person.

The police spokeswoman said the motorcylist was not injured.

A person was taken into custody at 2.59pm.