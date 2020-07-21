

A breathtaking rainbow in Napier might have been the weather gods farewelling a long period of showers across Hawke's Bay, but a menacing wind looms.

The enormous double rainbow, which arched over the city on Tuesday evening, was captured by hundreds, who shared their pictures online and with Hawke's Bay Today.

MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said the colourful spectacle was not that uncommon, but it was nice for a city to be able to see it in all its vibrancy.

Adrian Wiig captured the spectacular sight from Ferguson St South, Bay View, at 5pm on Tuesday. Photo / Adrian Wiig

Looking ahead, Crabtree said the showers that have plagued the region are set to be blown away, with a strong wind watch for southern Hawke's Bay and Tararua District in place until Thursday.

"There's a severe weather watch out for the southern parts of the region," she said.

"There'll be a period of strong westerly winds, south of Napier, until around 5pm on Thursday, which may approach severe gale."

The double rainbow over Marine Parade was also captured by Peter Ashley. Photo / Peter Ashley

Temperatures are due to drop on Friday, with highs of 17C and 14C expected on Thursday and Friday in Napier, while Hastings is expecting 17C and then 13C.

Napier and Hastings will both be frosty on Friday morning as fine weather settles in for the weekend.