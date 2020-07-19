SH25A, from Kopu to Hikuai, remains closed today as work to clear significant slip sites continue.

In a Facebook post, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said further geotech assessments were required as clearance and stabilisation continued.

"We are hopeful of reopening SH25A safely later today and will update again once more is known," it said.

The road has been closed since Friday, due to two large slips following bad weather on Thursday.

"Please use SH25 via Coromandel and Whitianga as an alternate route."