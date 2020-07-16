A third Covid-19 managed isolation hotel has been confirmed in Rotorua.

The Rydges Hotel will be used for managed isolation from next Monday, the Government has confirmed.

A written statement from the Covid-19 media team, said the hotel would increase national isolation capacity to allow more New Zealanders to return home.

The Sudima and Ibis Hotels have been managed isolation sites since late last month.

The Government worked with iwi, council and the hotel to coordinate the opening of the facility, this morning's statement said.

"Staff have been trained on proper use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and will follow stringent health and safety measures to keep our community safe, along with other security measures including fencing, and on-site police and security staff."