The driver of a Chinese tour bus that crashed near Rotorua has admitted he caused the deaths of five of the passengers and injured eight others

Junwei Zhang appeared in the Rotorua District Court today when he entered guilty pleas to five charges of careless use of a motor vehicle causing death and eight charges of careless use of a motor vehicle causing injury.

Four adults and a young child died in the tourist bus crash near Rotorua on September 4.

The bus was carrying 27 people when it rolled on State Highway 5 at Ngatira, 20km northwest of Rotorua, on a stretch of bush-edged road between Waiohotu and Galaxy Rds.

Advertisement

Survivors who emerged from the crash site were wrapped in blankets and comforted by police officers.

The wounded were treated for injuries at the scene and others flown to hospitals around the North Island.

An aerial view of the bus crash. Photo / File A_040919SPLBUS4.JPG

Judge Maree MacKenzie remanded Zhang on bail to be sentenced on September 21 in the Rotorua District Court.

Police said at the time that the bus was travelling south towards Rotorua and failed to take a moderate bend. As a result it went to the wrong side of the road, corrected and subsequently flipped.