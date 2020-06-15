Power lines have been damaged after a car smashed into a power pole near Hastings.

Police and ambulance were called to the single-car crash on Longlands Rd West, between Railway Rd South and the Hawke's Bay Expressway, about 8.30am.

A police spokeswoman said the one occupant of the car, which has been badly damaged by the impact, was being assessed by St John staff.

Lines company Unison's website reports that 36 homes in the area are without power as a result of the crash.

It estimates power will return by noon.

The road is down to one lane.

