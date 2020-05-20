

Police have arrested two futher senior Mongrel Mob members in Hastings, a day after a major drug bust of a Mongrel Mob Riders chapter.

On Tuesday police seized approximately $1 million in assets, and arrested 16 people, a majority of whom were patched members of the Mongrel Mob or associates.

They found methamphetamine, cash, cannabis and 10 firearms. Assets seized included vehicles and motorbikes, as well as approximately $400,000 in cash and a house.

On Wednesday the two senior Mongrel Mob members were sought by police for outstanding arrest warrants and were located in Mahora.

One of the men was located at a residential address and the other was stopped by police in a vehicle.

The pair, aged 34 and 42, are set to appear in the Hastings District Court on Thursday.

Most of those arrested on Tuesday ranged in age from 18 to 46.

They appeared in Hastings District Court on Wednesday, facing drug and firearms charges, and most were remanded in custody until their second appearance in June.